The Jaws of Victory is a 2-map simulation of the January-February 1944 battle of the Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket that took place in the Ukraine. It’s a classic pincer movement by two Soviet Armies that pocketed two German Korps. The Germans soon counterattacked with seven Panzer divisions in an attempt to relieve the pocket. The relief effort came close to success, but ultimately failed. The trapped units eventually broke out while incurring significant losses.
Combat System
Combat system is similar to “Killing Ground”
The Jaws of Victory is an exciting, balanced battle with both sides having an opportunity for decisive results…. lots of Soviet tank corps and German panzer division action.
Game System: East Front adaptation of “The Killing Ground” with some differences & additions
Differences
include:
• ZOC/ZOI: A ZOC (zone-of-control) or ZOI (zones-of-influence) is determined by the number of infantry steps in a hex. ZOC to ZOC movement is allowed by Germans only; ZOI to ZOI movement is allowed for all units.
• Simplified air availability (only support to combat)
Game Features
• German J & K bridges (for heavy tank river crossings)
• German Operation “Wanda” extra air availability
• German breakout: Every man for himself
• Panther & Tiger bridge collapse
• Panther reliability
• Special Soviet artillery barrage
• Soviet minefields
• Ukrainian partisans
• German Korsun air supply and air drop supply
Additions
include:
• Special air supply rules after Korsun pocket creation
• Special Soviet barrage capability
• New armor combat loss feature based on relative effectiveness of participating tank types
• New German armor reaction and withdrawal
• New breakthrough combat result
• Simple replacement system (no counting of losses for replacement points)
• New Defensive armor opportunity fire against moving armor
• Includes reserve movement and combat
• Variable strength markers in lieu of fixed value strength; but increased number of steps per unit
• Supply delivery system based on distance from supply source; on-map markers eliminate the need for supply tracks.